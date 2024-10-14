Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 144,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 50,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

