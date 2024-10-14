StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $55.00 at Evercore ISI

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. StepStone Group has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $61.39.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 749.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 991.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,811 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

