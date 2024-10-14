Stifel Nicolaus Trims ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price to $11.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.38 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,889.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

