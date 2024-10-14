StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 12.14%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Further Reading

