Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.16. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 70,848 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.