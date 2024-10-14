Stride Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Stride has a total market cap of $60.97 million and $75,523.09 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stride token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stride has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

About Stride

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.72586039 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $76,740.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

