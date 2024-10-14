Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.84 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Strike token can currently be bought for $6.91 or 0.00010478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $36.84 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,329,247 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

