Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Summer Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUME remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Summer Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.99.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

