Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Summer Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUME remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Summer Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.99.
Summer Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Summer Energy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Champion Homes: The Focus on Affordability Makes It a Winner
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Targeted by Short Sellers Making Strong Recoveries
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Financial Sector Breakout Signals Strength: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.