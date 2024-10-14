Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 212,811,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 273,511,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.

About Supply@ME Capital

(Get Free Report)

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.