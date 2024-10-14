Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Down 17.3% – Should You Sell?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 218,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,598,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Down 17.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and export of medical products for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

