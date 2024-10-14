Susquehanna Trims Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Target Price to $5.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $4.90 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 million, a P/E ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 83.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

