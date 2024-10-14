Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 1,139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,603.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $29.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.05 million for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

