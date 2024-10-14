Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCPW remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

