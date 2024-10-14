Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of IVCPW remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
