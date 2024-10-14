Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

