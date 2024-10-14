T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,966,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLZ traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $14.27. 6,186,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $60.65.
About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
