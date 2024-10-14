Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $971.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Taboola.com by 104.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

