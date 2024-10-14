Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Talphera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLPH opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Talphera has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Talphera ( NASDAQ:TLPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Talphera will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

