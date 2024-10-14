Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Talphera
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Talphera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Talphera Price Performance
NASDAQ TLPH opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Talphera has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TLPH
Talphera Company Profile
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.