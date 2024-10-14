TD Cowen Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Sell

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $112.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $458,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

