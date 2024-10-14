TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.51.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 194,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1,714.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.