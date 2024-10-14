Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

TEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 648,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

