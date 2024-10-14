Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $499.46 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,710,101,666,872 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terraclassic.co.uk. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Classic (LUNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Terra Classic has a current supply of 6,794,537,545,224.575 with 5,710,617,370,768.93 in circulation. The last known price of Terra Classic is 0.00008933 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $13,660,637.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terraclassic.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

