Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.45 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 81825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.02 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.06.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.