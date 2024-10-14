The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives $43.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,184.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

