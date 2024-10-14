The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.26 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

