The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.38.

NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

