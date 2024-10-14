The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.