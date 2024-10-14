The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,003,000 after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,289,000 after purchasing an additional 244,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $254.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

