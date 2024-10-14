The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

