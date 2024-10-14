Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Duke Energy stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.79 and a 1-year high of $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

