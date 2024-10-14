Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.