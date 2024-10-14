Thomasville National Bank Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.62 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.