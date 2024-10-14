Thomasville National Bank Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

