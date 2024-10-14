Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

