Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,205 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

