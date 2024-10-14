Thomasville National Bank Sells 39 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $270.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

