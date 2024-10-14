Thomasville National Bank Sells 776 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $194.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

