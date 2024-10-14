Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,848 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $167.65 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

