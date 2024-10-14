THORChain (RUNE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $177.32 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00007907 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $177.32 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,201,617 coins and its circulating supply is 260,052,417 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

