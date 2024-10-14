Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 242100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 28.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of £18.40 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

