Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $220.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

