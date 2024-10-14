Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1,631.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.98. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

