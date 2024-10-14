Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,998,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $819.00 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $744.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

