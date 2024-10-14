Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $123.61 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.