Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $428.01 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $429.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

