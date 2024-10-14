Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $66,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

