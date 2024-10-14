Toncoin Price Reaches $5.28 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.03 billion and approximately $206.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,166,794 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,150,985.9798355 with 2,538,088,884.0495944 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.26485856 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $191,685,339.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

