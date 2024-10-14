Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

