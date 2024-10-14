Townsquare Media, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 78.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE TSQ opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $182,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,934. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,585 shares of company stock valued at $289,812 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

