Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.86.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $303.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.68. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $305.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,176 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,070,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

