Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 321.0 days.

TCLAF stock remained flat at $12.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

