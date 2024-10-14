Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 321.0 days.
Transcontinental Price Performance
TCLAF stock remained flat at $12.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.
Transcontinental Company Profile
